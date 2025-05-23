Billings cancer patients and survivors find comfort and solace in support group

BILLINGS — Living with cancer is a devastating reality not only for patients but for loved ones.

Because of that, Billings Clinic is looking to help all of those fighting the battle and bringing them together to share their stories.

As humans, we avoid talking about death and cancer. It's sad, anxiety-provoking, and makes us realize that life is temporary.

Addressing those fears and anxieties has helped a Billings group of cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their caregivers.

"It's rewarding for individuals to have that opportunity for resources that are available, and to offer that safe place for our support group... I think at the end of the day each and every one of us are human," said Renea Parker, the programs and community relations specialist for the Billings Clinic Cancer Center.

Parker runs each of the biweekly meetings, which occur on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parker welcomes anyone to the meetings, including current cancer patients, survivors, family members of survivors and patients' caregivers.

Cancer survivor Rhonda Ihde says she encourages people who don't have cancer to attend the meeting because a listening ear goes a long way.

"I've learned that talking about cancer and talking about your journey is something that others need to hear, and maybe want to hear, and in a way, that helps you," Ihde said Tuesday.

Ihde was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

She underwent 25 chemotherapy sessions, two surgeries, and she is now cancer-free. Because of her recovery, she hopes to spread hope at the meetings.

"Having gone through cancer together really does bring you closer to people, even though you may not be related. It's still a family," Ihde said.

Ihde's husband attends each of the meetings with her, which she says has also helped her cancer journey.

"Just knowing that someone is there beside you, you're not alone, you're never alone on a cancer journey," said Ihde.

Ihde attends the biweekly meetings with nine-year cancer survivor, Tom Hohm.

"I have missed very few of them, met a lot of great people," Hohm said Tuesday.

Hohm was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2016 before joining the support group in 2018.

"One of the hard parts about cancer is that first conversation," he said. "When you say, 'I have cancer and this is what it's doing to me.' That's a hard thing to do."

Throughout Hohm's cancer journey (he's now cancer free), he survived six months of chemotherapy and a surgery to remove his entire stomach. Hohm says most of his diet now consists of heavy cream and other liquids, like protein shakes.

"My advice to just about anybody that'll listen is, if something doesn't feel right, go see your doctor and get it checked out, because early detection is the key," he said.

Because Hohm's cancer was detected early, he wants to encourage early cancer patients and provide hope throughout the meetings.

"Cancer is not a death sentence... I would encourage anybody to give it a try. If it's not the right thing for you, you've lost an hour of your time," said Hohm.

Both on and off camera, members of the group told MTN that the two hours of the month they spend talking about their cancer is therapeutic and makes difficult conversations about life and death a little less scary.

"I like to help people understand that there is reason for hope," said Hohm.

"It's an important part of our healing, I think, beyond the medicine side of things," Ihde said.

"Everyone's so vulnerable sharing their cancer journey. But to see those relationships build between one another, and the casual conversations, every day humor, laughter that's added to the group, it's very rewarding," said Parker.