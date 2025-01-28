BILLINGS — A Billings man is recovering from a near deadly infection that led to the amputation of his right leg.

Andrew Walker, 35, started noticing swelling in his leg on Christmas Eve and fell extremely ill within 24 hours. Walker was rushed to the hospital on Christmas Day, which is the last thing he can remember.

Watch the video for this story below:

After losing leg, Billings man recovering from near deadly infection

"I actually don't remember much," Walker said Tuesday morning. "On Christmas Eve, my leg started to swell a little bit. I was having a hard time getting under the tree to move presents. The next day I was extremely sick."

That sickness overwhelmed Walker quickly, and his body began shutting down. Doctors told his family that he had a 50 percent chance to survive.

"I think within 24 hours, I was in total organ failure," Walker said. "My family had flown in and they basically told my wife she would potentially have to say goodbye."

For Walker, who was induced in a coma and placed on life support, hearing about his condition after the fact is terrifying.

"It's like, I've got three boys and a wife," Walker said, pausing as tears filled in his eyes. "I'm just glad I'm still here to see them."

MTN News

After about 15 days in a coma, Walker somehow woke up.

"I woke up Jan. 9," Walker said. "I had no idea where I was and no memory of what had happened."

Walker was understandably confused when he came to, especially when he looked down at his legs. Doctors were forced to remove his right one from the knee down because the infection began in his foot. He also lost his voice after it was damaged by the ventilator.

"It was shocking, I didn't have my leg or my voice," Walker said. "Just three weeks ago I had been lifting weights with my friends. I woke up and my wife comes and sees me, she hands me my eight-month-old and I can't hold him. It's just like, what?"

Those emotions helped drive Walker, who was determined to return to his family and his outdoorsy lifestyle. Walker was extremely active before the incident, even completing mountain marathons.

MTN News

"So, early days with him, it's a lot of kind of figuring how to do life again," said Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana Therapy Director Josh Cederberg.

Cederberg worked closely with Walker since his first days at their facility. He said the goal has always been to help Walker get back to helping his wife with their three sons.

"We're figuring out how to build him back up from square one and get him stronger," Cederberg said. "Basically, just try to figure out how to move through life with this new perspective."

Through all of the ups and downs, Cederberg said Walker remained positive. On Wednesday, he'll be released to return home.

"There's so much joy and so much pride that happens," Cederberg said. "We're so happy for him to get home back to his family."

The doctors said they still don't know exactly what caused the infection, Walker said. He said he's thrilled to be home, though it's the first of many goals.

"My goal here was to get strong enough here to be able to go home and help my wife," Walker said. "I feel like I'm there. There's more I want to do. I'm going to get a prosthetic and I'm going to be doing all the same stuff I was doing before. In four months, you won't even notice if I'm wearing long pants."