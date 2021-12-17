When their school ran out of hamburger buns, culinary arts students stepped up

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — When Louisa County Schools Director of School Nutrition Randy Herman was told the school system's food distributor ran out of hamburger buns, a group of students took action.

"No one wants a slice of bread on their hamburger," Louisa High School junior Ellie Osborne said.

Enter culinary arts teacher Ben Howell.

"After consultation with my class and telling them what the situation was and what was going on, they agreed unanimously to take it on," Howell said.

The teacher changed course and the class started baking for their school.

One group divided and rolled the dough. Another made dough for the next day. And a third group measured out ingredients for later.

"He didn't say we're doing this. He told them the situation and what we were dealing with and asked their thoughts on it," Herman said.

"I couldn't be any more proud of these students," Howell said. "It makes me so happy to see them take ownership of this because this was their choice."

"The way I try to approach things is to teach them some life skills that are going to make them a good solid employee," Howell said. "A good representative of Louisa County Public Schools regardless of what industry they go into."

This story was first reported by Rob Cardwell on wtvr.com.

