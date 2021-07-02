Veteran buys flags for every resident in his retirement community to celebrate country

ESTES PARK, Colo. — As we head into the Fourth of July weekend, veterans at a senior care facility in Colorado are keeping unique traditions of honoring those who have served.

As the rain stopped in Estes Park, Don Seedle let his pride for his country fly.

"It’s nice to see them. I’ve always been a flag-waver and respect the flag," Seedle said.

A few years ago, the 21-year Army veteran took on the responsibility of making sure all 100 neighbors inside his retirement community also have a flag to display.

"I just said I would pay for it. It turned out to be more than I thought, or I might not have volunteered," Seedle said with a chuckle.

It may have been a pricier task than the 81-year-old thought, but seeing those flags hang, especially this weekend, gives him satisfaction.

"People fly the flag on special occasions, that way if they have a flag available, they can do it," Seedle explained.

The love for his country is shared with Jim Rushing, who retired from the Air Force after 20 years. He is now an employee at Good Samaritan in Estes Park where Seedle lives.

Rushing created a hall for veterans inside the retirement facility. It started small with flags and has now become a growing salute to current and past residents who served.

"I look at this corner of Bob Bronson stuff and his flag helmets. Those the actual helmets that he wore in World War II," Rushing said of some of the items donated to the hall.

A simple gesture for his brothers and sisters in arms. One that never goes unnoticed by those it was meant for.

"He did a great job. Every time you look down that hall, you get a little twinge, a reminder of everyone’s service," Seedle said of Rushing's work.

This story was originally published by Gary Brode at KMGH.