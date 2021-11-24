Giving machines help spread holiday cheer with donations

DENVER, Colo (KMGH) — Giving this holiday season is now as easy as buying a soda in a machine.

The Giving Machines are set up in downtown Denver for a limited time. They allow people to purchase items for a charity that is in need of donations. The vending machine-like devices allow shoppers to select items to give.

"There's things all the way from just a few dollars to, to a goat for $75 and chickens for $25," said Fred Lewis, a volunteer with the machines. "It's so easy to be able to help someone else."

People can pay with a credit card or mobile pay (no cash) and items range from $5 to $300. The Giving Machines will stay open 24/7 through New Year's Day 2022.

The machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. Organizers say their goal is to bring together different organizations and faiths to create a positive impact during the holidays.

"When they put that money into the giving machine, it's going directly to the Denver Rescue Mission for that item that they purchased," said Nicole Tschetter, public relations manager for the Denver Rescue Mission. "Those people can have a peace of mind knowing that their dollar is going exactly to that coat or to that meal."

The machines raised more than $650,000 in 2020, and this year the organizers want to raise $1 million.

"It only takes, you know, a few dollars, and you can make a difference," said Duane Smith, who oversees the Giving Machines in Denver. "It's been just a tremendous experience to bring these organizations together and provide a wonderful opportunity for families to come down here."

This story was originally reported by Sloan Dickey on thedenverchannel.com.