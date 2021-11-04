Fulfilling a dream: 74-year-old gets her first tattoo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Preston Greens, a senior living community in Lexington, Kentucky, is helping residents cross off items on their bucket list.

Rita Hopkins, 74, has been wanting a tattoo, so staff members arranged for her to get one.

"I am really excited about it," said Hopkins.

Rita's only child, Meg Phillips, watched closely as the process began.

"Kind of surreal, really. I was like, 'Is this is really happening?' I don't know many 74-year-olds that are gonna get a tattoo," said Phillips.

Hopkins got an infinity sign surrounding three small hearts on her arm. Each heart represents the birthstone of her three grandchildren.

"They had to move to Michigan a few years ago, so I don't get to see them nearly as much as we did when they lived close by. So I'll always have this right here with me," said Hopkins.

After 30 fairly pain-free minutes, Rita's tattoo was finished.

"I love the way it turned out. I thought he did a great job with the little hearts. Kind of intricate," said Hopkins.

Rita was overjoyed that her daughter was there for the moment, but this is no ordinary mother-daughter outing.

"When she got the opportunity to do hers, she asked if I wanted to join," said Phillips.

Meg didn't just join her mother at the tattoo shop. She got her own ink.

LEX 18 Rita and her daughter, Meg, showing off their new tattoos.

Five different "love" signatures were traced out from five different family members.

"I know when I look at my tattoo, it'll be something I can always remember this moment with her and look at that and just think about the special relationship and bond that we do have," said Hopkins.

This story was originally reported by Conroy Delouche on lex18.com.