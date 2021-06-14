College student honors parents with graduation photos in farm fields

A woman's college graduation photos that honor her parents in a sweet way are going viral on social media.

Jennifer Rocha, who recently earned a degree from the University of California San Diego, decided to take her graduation pictures in the farm fields where she worked with her parents since she was in high school.

The Coachella native included her parents in the photographs to thank them for teaching her the importance of getting an education.

Rocha told KGTV that she started working in the fields when she was a junior in high school, working overnights planting strawberries.

The graduate says her parents would tell her and her siblings to work hard in school, so they wouldn't have to in the fields like they had to.

“They were like, ‘hey, if you don’t go to college, you’re going to be here,’” said Rocha.

Saturday, Rocha graduated with a degree in sociology with an emphasis in law and society. Her next goal is to go into law enforcement.

Rocha hopes her story and her pictures show other immigrant families that hard work pays off.

“Being like, ‘hey, I recognize you. I see all of these migrant workers. It’s tough labor, but hey, if I could do it, then your kids can too,’” said Rocha.

This story was originally published by Laura Acevedo at KGTV.