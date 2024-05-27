Volkswagen recalls 80,000 electric vehicles for software issue

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 80,000 vehicles in the United States due to a software malfunction that causes displays not to turn on. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the software bug can result in the loss of speedometer information or loss of rearview camera image.

The affected cars include model years 2021-23 ID.4 electric vehicles. Officials say the loss of the camera increases the risk of a crash or injury when the vehicle is backing up. NHTSA also says the potential loss of the speedometer increases the risk of crashes.

Volkswagen said it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue. Volkswagen said there have been 354 warranty claims tied to the glitch.

There is currently no remedy for the issue, and dealers are not allowed to sell or resell affected vehicles until there is one.

NHTSA said drivers would be notified when a remedy is available. Volkswagen expects notices will be sent out in July. Volkswagen said the glitch will be fixed with a software update.

In 2018, NHTSA began requiring new cars to have rearview cameras installed.

Model year 2024 versions of the ID.4 have a retail price of $39,735.