Radioactive shrimp recall expands to more brands sold at Walmart stores across the US

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued another recall for shrimp products sold at Walmart stores that may potentially contain cesium-137, a dangerous radioactive substance.

AquaStar, a Seattle-based company, has recalled more than 26,000 packages of its 6-ounce cocktail shrimp, sold in a clear plastic tray with a red and white label.

The affected product was imported from Indonesia and sold at Walmart stores across nearly 30 states between July 31 and Aug.16.

Cesium-137, or Cs-137, is a man-made material produced through nuclear reactions and used in medical devices and gauges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure to large amounts can cause burns, acute radiation sickness, elevate your risk of cancer or even result in death.

To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product.

Consumers who purchased the shrimp can return the product to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can contact AquaStar directly.

