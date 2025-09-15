Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Paris Hilton mini fridges recalled after dozens of reports of them catching fire

The fridges — meant to store skincare products — were sold nationwide by Walmart, Ross and Amazon.
Paris Hilton mini beauty fridge recall
CPSC
Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridges
Paris Hilton mini beauty fridge recall
Posted

Miniature fridges sold by Paris Hilton's brand are being recalled because the electrical switch can short-circuit and pose a fire hazard.

According to an alert posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes over 100,000 "Paris Hilton Mini Beauty Fridge" sold in a 4-liter model in pink, white, aqua and hot pink and a 10-liter model in pink and white.

The mini fridges — meant to store skincare products — were sold nationwide by Walmart, Ross and Amazon.

RECALLS | Salmonella outbreak linked to home delivery meals sickens over a dozen people

There is a list of serial numbers associated with the recall on the CPSC's website. The model number and serial number can be found on the back of the unit for the 4-liter model and on the bottom of the unit for the 10-liter model.

Customers are being asked to immediately stop using the recalled models and register to receive a refund.

So far, the CPSC said it has received 27 reports of the mini fridges overheating and catching fire, but no injuries have been reported. Damage was isolated to the unit itself and surrounding surfaces.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.