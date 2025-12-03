IRS provides guidance for new 'Trump accounts': Here’s who gets $1,000

The Internal Revenue Service announced new guidance involving the so-called Trump accounts, a new type of individual retirement account for eligible children.

The IRS said the federal government will provide a $1,000 contribution into eligible accounts for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028.

The accounts are scheduled to launch July 4, 2026.

No withdrawals can be made until Jan. 1 of the year the child turns 18. At age 18, the accounts will essentially become a standard IRA, subject to withdrawal taxes.

Officials said other individuals can contribute up to an aggregate limit of $5,000 per year. Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per person, but that amount counts toward the $5,000 annual limit.

The accounts will be invested in mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the Standard & Poor’s 500.

Parents can open an account on behalf of their children starting in May by using IRS Form 4547, the Trump administration said.

The accounts received a significant boost Tuesday after Michael and Susan Dell contributed $6.25 billion toward the program. The Dells said that in addition to children born between 2025 and 2028 receiving $1,000 deposits, they provided enough funds to give 25 million additional children accounts with $250.

“This automatic $1,000 deposit by the federal government gives every American newborn a transformative head start. These investment accounts are simple, secure and structured to grow in value through market returns over time. At age 18, these young Americans can have a financial foundation for continued education, job training, home ownership or future savings. It’s a simple yet powerful idea,” the Dells said in a statement.