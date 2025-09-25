Experts say the cost of dating is on the rise, with some studies suggesting single Americans are spending upwards of $2,000 a year searching for love.

Watch Jeffrey's story in the video player below

Dating costs rise as cuffing season begins, with Americans spending over $2,000 yearly on romance

Right now, it's a very popular time to look for a romantic partner. It's the beginning of "cuffing season" in the dating world – when one hopes to find a special someone to get through the lonelier, colder months. But will the cost of going out prevent the possibility of finding a match?

Although the digital world offers lots of options, dating apps have some singles feeling exhausted in their search for romance.

WXYZ

"So, for me the apps are out," one woman said.

Logging out presents an opportunity for finding a match in a real-world scenario. Dating experts recommend leaving yourself open and available while going about your day.

WXYZ

"I call it happy feet on the street," said Kurt Kazanowski.

Kazanowski has been in the dating business for 12 years through his dating agency, Dolce Vita, and admits it can be tricky to date while balancing a budget.

"It's two fold… money and time," Kazanowski said.

WXYZ

Jeanie Mundy, who has been working at a flower shop since she was a girl, believes growing a bond goes beyond the bank.

"You never want to show up on a date empty-handed. You walk in with something flowers… it says I want to get to know you and spend time with you," Mundy said.

Mundy says knowing your flowers really counts for something, because what you pick can be a reflection of what it is you're trying to say.

"If you really want to show a person you like them, show up with a dozen or two roses," Mundy said.

If you're lucky enough to find a potential love match to give flowers to – whether online or in person – if you're paying for the date, it could set you back.

According to a 2025 study by BMO Real Financial Progress Index, the "all in" price of a date, from the pre-date grooming to the gas money, is nearly $168.

On average, a single American spends $2,279 on dates in a year.

If you find that special loved one, a couple married for over 40 years has this advice.

WXYZ

"Whatever she says, I just say 'I understand,'" said Ed and Marie Newcomb.

This article was written by Jeffrey Lindblom for the Scripps News Group in Detroit.

——————

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

