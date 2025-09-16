Santa’s mailbox opened as USPS holiday letter program returns

The U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa began Monday, marking its 113th year.

Children, families and individuals across the country can send holiday wishes through the program, which connects letters with generous individuals and organizations that help fulfill them.

Guidelines are available at USPSOperationSanta.com. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 6 to be eligible.

For those looking to fulfill holiday wishes, the online catalog introduced last year has been expanded, making it easier for adopters to shop and donate. According to the USPS, potential adopters can read letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill. USPS says for security reasons, potential adopters must be vetted by going through a short registration and ID verification process before they can adopt any letter.

The USPS says that the program is intended to help millions of less fortunate children. The program is for every person of every belief or non-belief, USPS says.

Letter adoptions open Nov. 17