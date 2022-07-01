Watch Now
Libby man dies in Flathead County crash

Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 01, 2022
KALISPELL - A Libby man died in a Thursday evening motorcycle crash near Whitefish.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the 22-year-old man was heading west at a high rate of speed on Whitefish Hills Loop shortly before 5:15 p.m. when he passed a vehicle on a curve, lost control, and crashed into trees off the right side of the road.

The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a part in the crash, according to the MHP.

An investigation is continuing, and the victim's name has not yet been released.

