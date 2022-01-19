Lewistown stays perfect, rallies by Billings Central 80-60

BILLINGS— Fischer Brown caught fire in the third quarter Tuesday night helping Lewistown run its boys basketball record to 10-0 with a convincing 80-60 win at Billings Central.

With the Golden Eagles trailing 40-36 out of halftime, the sophomore buried a trio of three-pointers in the third, plus a nifty baseline finish and a handful of free throws helping Lewistown to a 59-52 lead into the fourth. The Golden Eagles would never look back.

"We want to win and we talked about that at halftime today," Brown told MTN Sports afterward. "We need to work together more. We were forcing things in the first half by ourselves. By working together in the second half, you see we get a lot more of a lead."

Brown hit the go-ahead shot twice in the third, first for a 47-46 lead and moments later with another three to lead 51-50.

Lewistown guard Bryce Graham also hit a barrage of big shots and agreed with Brown's team-first perspective.

"Royce (Robinson) and Luke (Clinton), those guys, their offensive boards were keeping us in the game," Graham told MTN Sports. "We just kept chipping at them, chipping at them. Credit to Central, those guys were shooting lights out."

Cayden Merchant led the Rams' offensively on the way to a double-digit first half lead.

