Lewis & Clark County considers joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority

HELENA — Civic leaders in Lewis & Clark County are asking for feedback from the community about the possibility of joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority became an official organization late last year. Twelve counties signed on as founding members. The group's goal is to restore passenger rail service across the southern section of the state.

A meeting to provide information and solicit public comments is planned for 9:00 a.m. on March 18th. Residents can join virtually.

The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/5669454978 . You can also participate by phone at 253-215-8782, or 346-248 7799, or 929-205-6099. When prompted, enter code 566 945 4978.

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority board comprises commissioner-appointed representatives from each of the following counties: Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, Dawson· Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Missoula, Park, Powell, Prairie, Sanders, and Wibaux.