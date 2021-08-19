Lego Unveils New 3,000-Piece Harry Potter Set

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lego is celebrating 20 years since the launch of its first Harry Potter set by giving fans the most intricate and detailed display yet: Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition.

Paying tribute to the Wizarding World, the set follows the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends and captures some of the story’s most legendary characters and moments, like Harry’s owl, Hedwig, and a customizable Hogwarts letter.

Lego

The set also includes several artifacts found in the Wizarding World, like Harry’s wand and glasses, a chocolate frog, five potion bottles and ingredients, the Golden Snitch and a school scarf that is customizable to match any Hogwarts House.

The display comes with 3,010 pieces and three gold minifigures (Albus Dumbledore, Professor McGonagle and Hagrid). Intended for ages 18+, it will be available Sept. 2 on Lego’s website and in Lego stores for $249.

Lego

This set is just one of several Harry Potter Lego sets to have hit the market over the last 20 years. Along with some advent calendars, other sets include a Hogwarts Clock Tower, Chamber of Secrets and Astronomy Tower.

There is also a giant 6,000-Piece Hogwarts Castle set that includes the Chamber of Secrets, the Room of Requirement, the Great Hall, Dumbledore’s office and the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom. You also get other items like house banners, Tom Riddle’s diary and the Goblet of Fire. It is available on Lego’s website and Amazon for $399.

Aside from Legos, there are tons of other fun Harry Potter items that fans can add to their collection, including a cookbook and a wand remote (so you can control your TV as if it were magic).

Target also has an entire Harry Potter collection that includes around 500 items, from candy to socks to bedsheets. You can even shop the collection by choosing a house, either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

If that’s still not enough Harry Potter stuff for you, you could always visit the new Harry Potter store in New York City and shop to your heart’s content. The three-story flagship store spans more than 21,000 square feet and features 15 different themed areas, interactive experiences and tons of merchandise — including more than 50 wands.

