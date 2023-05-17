Lego is releasing a Batcave Shadow Box set inspired by the 1992 film

Lego is no stranger to creating sets from iconic movies and TV shows for fans to build in their own homes. Previously, sets inspired by franchises such as “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars” have flown off the shelves despite having thousands of pieces and a hefty price tag.

Now, Lego invites brick-building lovers to re-create the Batcave, the secret headquarters for DC superhero Batman.

The new Lego Batcave Shadow Box set, scheduled for release on June 8 (with VIP Early Access available on June 5) for $399.99, is inspired by the popular Tim Burton film “Batman Returns.” The 1992 movie starred Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as The Penguin.

The 3,981-piece set includes seven Lego minifigures including two versions of Batman, along with Bruce Wayne, his butler Alfred Pennyworth, Catwoman, Penguin and Max Shreck. The Batcave tableau measures more than 20 inches wide and 11 inches tall. It has multiple moving parts including a turning chair, a changeable computer screen, a tool store that opens and closes and, finally, an illuminated Batsuit vault.

But what is Batman without the Batmobile? Fortunately, Lego also includes the superhero’s slick ride. It comes with two hidden shooters and a flame element that attaches to the exhaust. It can be used with the Batman minifigure with the fabric cape.

What makes the Lego Batcave stand out from other sets is its built-in display. As you create the Batcave, you’ll also be making the shadow box that will showcase the completed piece. The Batcave is hinged in the middle so it can either be displayed fully opened on a table or shelf or closed for easy storage. Even when closed, though, the Batcave looks amazing, thanks to the bat-shaped opening on the side that gives you a peek inside Batman’s central command.

When ordering the Lego Batcave, customers get the full set of instructions included in the box. You can also download them to a smartphone, tablet, or computer for portable convenience.

So, mark your calendar for June 8 to pick up this incredible gift for the Lego and/or superhero fan in your life. Head over to the official Lego site to order or sign up for early access via the company’s VIP program.

