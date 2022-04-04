LDS announces plans for Missoula temple

MISSOULA - Missoula will be getting a Mormon Temple.

President Russell Nelson announced plans to build 17 Temples around the world in concluding remarks at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints general conference on Saturday.

According to the Church website, Montana is home to more than 50,000 Latter-Day Saints and more than 125 congregations.

The Missoula Temple will be the third temple for the state, following Billings and the currently under construction temple in Helena.

There were no specifics given about the size of the Missoula temple and when construction will get underway.

