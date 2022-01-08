New Lay’s Layers Are Even Crunchier Than Potato Chips

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Apologies in advance for any New Year’s resolutions that are broken by this info, but … It’s officially a brand-new year, and that means it’s also time for some brand-new snacks to hit store shelves!

For its part, Lay’s is kicking off 2022 with what the company calls a “multi-dimensional” new take on the classic potato chip. The new Lay’s Layers are best described as potato bites built with crispy layers. They’re still bite-sized like traditional potato chips, but the brand promises they offer a crunchier sensation.

The snacks are set to hit shelves in January in two flavors, Sour Cream & Onion and Three Cheese, the latter of which has a blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda. Walmart is already selling Lay’s Layers in three different sizes. Amazon is also selling them in a variety pack.

While this is the first new snack of the year from Frito-Lay, the company ended 2021 with a new treat that was aimed at fans of spicy snacks.

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch combines two popular Doritos flavors for a spicier take on the ranch-flavored tortilla chips. While the brand has not said whether the new flavor is a permanent addition or a limited-time offering, the chips are at retailers nationwide now.

These new flavors follow a handful of others released by Frito-Lay in 2021, including a Cool Ranch Lay’s chip, which combines Lay’s potato chips with the Cool Ranch flavoring from Doritos.

Lay’s also introduced three new chip flavors last summer, plus Cheesy Garlic Bread and an Everything Bagel With Cream Cheese flavor that was exclusive to Sam’s Club.

New Sweet Treats

In recent weeks, we’ve reported on other new snacks, many of which will satisfy a sweet tooth, rather than a savory one.

For example, Pop Tarts rolled out doughnut-inspired flavors of its classic breakfast pastries and, speaking of the day’s most important meal, Dunkin’ recently broke out an exciting new doughnut. The chain’s new winter menu includes a doughnut that incorporates the flavors of the beloved Dutch Stroopwafel cookie.

These ought to help get us through the winter!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.