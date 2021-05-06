Law enforcement standoff in Corvallis ends, suspect found dead

CORVALLIS — A standoff with law enforcement in Corvallis has come to an end with the body of the suspect found in the residence apparently the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says in a social media post that negotiations with the 35-year-old armed man ended when they got no response from the man.

A robot was sent inside the home Wednesday night where the man was found dead.

Sheriff Holton previously said there appeared to be a "significant mental health component" to the situation.

The standoff — that started Monday when officers tried to arrest him on several outstanding warrants — ended at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

"Despite on-going efforts to negotiate, the suspect ultimately stopped communicating with negotiators. Missoula and Flathead County Special Response Teams responded to Corvallis to assist," a news release states.

Granite County Sheriff/Coroner Scott Dunkerson and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the circumstances of the death.