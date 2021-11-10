Laurel's Ella Crookston signs NLI with Salt Lake Community College

LAUREL - Laurel softball standout Ella Crookston signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday with Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I chose SLCC because on my visit it just felt right, the coaches are all amazing and the girls made me feel at home," Crookston said. "Plus they are a JUCO powerhouse and very competitive."

Since her freshman season, the Locomotives pitcher has turned in a 16-3 record with 207 strikeouts and 48 walks in 146.2 innings pitched, according to Laurel head coach Aleesa Olsen.

"Ella has been a big part of our pitching staff since her freshman year," Olsen said. "I am very proud of what Ella has achieved in her time at Laurel and look forward to her senior season.

"She continues to push herself to improve and grow everyday. I know she will continue this in college and continue to create a legacy for herself."