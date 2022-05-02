Laurel sweeps team titles at John Tomich Invitational

BUTTE — Laurel swept the team titles at the John Tomich Invite on Saturday at Charlie Merrifield Track.

The Locomotive boys took first place with 99 points, followed by Dillon with 77. Livingston edged out Butte for third place with 75.25 points to the Bulldogs' 73.75.

In the girls meet, Laurel cruised to a first-place finish with 125 points while the Beaver girls placed second with 84 points. Frenchtown took third place (50), Butte Central claimed fourth (40) and Three Forks took fifth with 34 points.

TEAM SCORES

BOYS

1. Laurel 99, 2. Dillon 77, 3. Livingston 75.25, 4. Butte 73.75, 5. Frenchtown 43, 6. Jefferson 42, 7. Townsend, 27, 8. Butte Central 21, 9. East Helena 20, 10. Manhattan 16, 11. Manhattan Christian 15, 12. Ronan 10, 13. Granite 4, 14. Anaconda 2, 15. Whitehall 1, 16. Three Forks 1.

GIRLS

1. Laurel 125, 2. Dillon, 84, 3. Frenchtown 50, 4. Butte Central 40, 5. Three Forks 34, 6. Townsend 33, 7. Anaconda 32, 8. Butte 28, T9. Livingston 16, T9. Ronan 16, 11. Granite 15, 12. Whitehall 11, 13. East Helena 10, T15. Manhattan 8, Manhattan Christian 8.

For full results from the John Tomich Invite, click here

