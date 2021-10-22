Laurel closes perfect regular season, 42-7 over Havre

LAUREL - The defending Class A football champions looked like it Thursday night at home closing a perfect regular season in a 42-7 victory over Havre.

Beau Dantic raced around the left side for a 30-yard gain on Laurel's first possession leading to a one-yard touchdown run moments later.

Leading 7-0 in the second quarter, Dantic did it again blazing into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

The Locomotives went to the air on their next two possessions with Kyson Moran hitting Dalton Boehler for a catch and run 21-0 lead. After another Havre three-and-out, Moran was on the money to Emmet Renner for a 21-yard strike in the center of the end zone.

Laurel appeared to ice the first half when Xane Kazmierczak recovered a fumble with 20 seconds left, but from across mid-field Moran completed a series of quick passes to set up the final play of the half. Under pressure, Moran scrambled to his right hits Konnor Gregerson in the corner for a 35-0 halftime lead.

Laurel (8-0) settles in for a bye week before hosting its first playoff game and owns home field advantage throughout this year's Class A playoffs.

