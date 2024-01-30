Las Vegas hotel announces closing date to make room for MLB stadium

The Tropicana Las Vegas resort will officially close in April.

Bally's Corporation, which operates the resort, said in a memo that the casino hotel will "cease operations" on April 2.

The Tropicana, which consists of a group of buildings on the Las Vegas Strip, will eventually be demolished to make way for construction of a new ballpark.

The ballpark will be home to the Athletics, who are moving from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Built in 1957, the Tropicana is one of the oldest hotels still standing on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bally's new plans for the property include development of "a state-of-the art integrated resort and ballpark."

"The overall development will create energy and vibrancy that previously hasn't existed on this side of the Strip, adding additional excitement for the sports destination," a Bally's spokesperson stated.

Bally's says it will work to close out all hotel bookings and "relocate all customer reservations" booked beyond April 2. Those with existing reservations are asked to visit the Tropicana's website for more information.

The A's plan to open the new ballpark for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

In the meantime, they're looking for a temporary home once their lease expires at The Coliseum in Oakland. That could come in the form of a new ballpark currently under construction in Salt Lake City.

This story was originally published by Bryan Horwath at Scripps News Las Vegas.

SEE MORE: Stopping on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges may result in $1K fine

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com