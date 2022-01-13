Lane Nobles wins PBR Denver Chute-Out; nearly $80,000 paid to bull riders

(Editor's note: NWSSR release)

DENVER, Colo. - The cream rose to the top at the National Western Stock Show on Wednesday when Lane Nobles won the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Denver Chute-Out scoring 262 points on three bulls.

Nobles was one of 90 bull riders that made there way here for three nights of competition that has become a Denver tradition. Each of those athletes got on one bull in the preliminary competition that was Monday and Tuesday night. The 30 best from that advanced to a second round tonight where scores accumulated to qualify them to the final round.

Nobles placed second in the final round with an 88.5-point effort giving him the win. It was worth a total of $19,844 – an amount that he said would help him take care of his family.

“This is amazing,” he said. “I’m really really blessed to be here and it’s going to help me feed my family. It will give me a boost in the standings and hopefully I can keep the momentum going.”

Nobles also earned 35 world points which will help him on his quest to advance from the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour onto the Unleash the Beast, the premiere events of the PBR. Right behind Nobles was Josh Frost from Randlett, Utah, who had a total of 258.5 points in Denver.

Frost is coming off of a big win at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo where he won the aggregate title. He has kept his momentum going in the PBR and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) since earning the second most prestigious title in rodeo last December. He had the highest scored ride here when he got 90 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Jackpot. Frost earned $15,280 over the three rounds. He stands to earn even more in Denver as he will be competing in the rodeo Thursday and Friday.

Coming in third was a high school and college rodeo standout. Wyatt Rogers is coming off of a win last weekend in Reno, Nevada, and is working his way on to the elite tour. He had a total of 255 points to earn $7,679. The Coweta, Oklahoma resident attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma and goes back to his alma mater to help with the rodeo team.

Clayton Sellars, who won the first round with 89.5-point ride finished fourth with 254 points. That got Sellars $7,831. Behind him was Bob Mitchell, from Steelville, Mo., with 249. Mitchell collected $5,246.

PRCA action gets underway on Thursday with the first rodeo performance in the Denver Coliseum beginning at 7 p.m.

Bull riding fans can watch replays of all the Denver Chute-Out action on RidePass on Pluto TV Channel 720, via a web browser or the free Pluto TV app. No sign-in is required.

