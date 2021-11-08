Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Doughnuts Are Inspired By Your Favorite Holiday Desserts

Thanksgiving Day might be all about an epic feast for dinner, but Krispy Kreme is starting the celebration with breakfast.

The doughnut chain’s Thanksgiving Collection just hit menus nationwide and features three dessert-inspired doughnuts and another that will definitely get you excited for Turkey Day.

Available now for a limited time, the dessert doughnuts include Pecan Pie, Cranberry Orange and — back for its second year after being introduced in 2019 —Dutch Apple Pie.

The Pecan Pie doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in butter tart filling, then sprinkled with candied pecans and pie crust crumbles, while the Dutch Apple Pie doughnut is stuffed with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in cinnamon streusel cookie crumbs and decorated with an icing lattice. For those that love cranberries for the holidays, the Cranberry Orange doughnut is filled with cranberry, dipped in cranberry-orange icing and finished with an icing drizzle.

The fourth doughnut, called the Gobbler, is heart-shaped, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate Kreme and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles. It also has a turkey face fondant piece.

Krispy Kreme

Thanksgiving is, of course, also about being grateful, so to show your gratitude to loved ones, friends and others, you can order the Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving doughnuts in a custom gratitude box.

Each box features a space to share your “Gobbles of Gratitude” by writing a special note. This makes it a perfect thank-you gift. Order the box for delivery if the person you’re grateful for lives near a Krispy Kreme, or leave it at their door for an early Thanksgiving surprise.

Krispy Kreme

Are you making doughnuts part of your Thanksgiving Day tradition?

