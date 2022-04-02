Kelly Grossman named head volleyball coach at Billings West

BILLINGS - Kelly Grossman on Friday was named head volleyball coach at Billings West, according to Mark Wahl, School District 2 director of athletics and activities.

Grossman has been a volunteer assistant for West the past two seasons and has coached club volleyball in Billings for eight years, according to Wahl. She takes over for Monica Smith who resigned following last season's second-place finish at the State AA Tournament.

"We look forward to working with Kelly as she takes on this new challenge," said Wahl.

Grossman grew up in Idaho Falls before attending Western Montana College (now the University of Montana Western) where she participated in both basketball and volleyball. She is a member of UMW Athletics Hall of Fame.

Grossman later moved to Seattle where she was active coaching both high school and club volleyball. She and her family moved to Billings in 2009.