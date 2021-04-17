Keep Your Pet Comfy This Summer With An Adorable Pineapple Bed

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re one of those people who likes to celebrate the coming of warmer weather with fun, bright additions to your home, we’ve found a great accessory that’ll relax both you and your favorite pet with tropical vibes this season.

It’s called the YML Pet Bed House and it is a definite conversation starter. It’s basically a giant pineapple that your pet can sleep inside. Think Spongebob’s house and you’ve got the right idea!

On Amazon, the pet bed comes in two color variations, orange and yellow, and two sizes (the small is 16 by 16 by 20 inches and the large is 21 by 21 by 24 inches). It’s also available from Chewy, where the yellow color is available in small (15 by 15 by 20 inches) and medium ( 21 by 21 by 24 inches) sizes. On both sites, the smaller yellow pineapple costs $25.50 right now and the larger size will run you $28.07. The orange versions on Amazon cost a bit more.

The adorable pet houses are available on other sites, too. Petco has the orange version with a 16-inch diameter for $25.50, and you can also get them on YML’s website for a higher price.

On Amazon, the pineapple pet bed is an Amazon’s Choice product with a current 4.6 out of 5 star rating with more than 600 reviews. The whimsical polyester pet bed has a removable foam cushion inside for extra padding.

Please note that these beds seem to run on the small side, even the larger one, so if you have a pup larger than 20 pounds or so, you might be out of luck. Reviewers say they’ve used them for pets from little dogs to chickens and rabbits, though, so they’re perfect for all your smaller creatures.

Of course, if you have an even smaller pet, like a hamster or rat, Amazon has you covered with a 2-piece hamster bed set for $12.98 in which one is a banana hammock and the other is a wee pineapple-shaped hamster house. Both have clips so they can be attached inside a cage.

Or, if you prefer a less beachy, more desert oasis vibe, you could go for the PetnPurr Cactus Pet Condo for $49.99 on Amazon. This comfy, thick plush pet house is perfect for providing warmth and privacy for your furry roommates.

Not into these? Maybe you want a pet bed shaped like a shoe instead. if you’re crafty you could also just crochet cute little cat sofas for your feline friends, too. Basically, there are plenty of ways you can spoil your pet going into summer, and we’re here for it.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.