HUNGRY HORSE — An 18-year-old Kalispell man died in a Tuesday morning crash in Flathead County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim was headed northbound on Hungry Horse Dam Road at approximately 6:30 a.m. when his Honda HR-V went off the road at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle then went down an embankment and rolled over several times ejecting the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. MHP is continuing to investigate the accident.