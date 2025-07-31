Justin Timberlake diagnosed with Lyme disease, the former NSYNC singer says

Justin Timberlake has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, the former NSYNC star said on Instagram Thursday.

Timberlake shared the news in a post commemorating his Forget Tomorrow tour, which wrapped in Turkey on Wednesday, adding that the disease “can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

The “SexyBack” singer, who described himself as a private person, wrote he considered ending the tour when diagnosed, but added that he "decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling."

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. It can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. In the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics.

“I honestly don't know what my future is onstage, but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of legend for me,” Timberlake wrote.

RELATED STORY | 2025 sees spike in ER visits for tick bites, CDC warns of rising health concerns

Timberlake canceled and postponed multiple shows throughout the tour's run, citing health issues including bronchitis and laryngitis. Six of his U.S. shows were postponed from October and November to February, the singer announced on Instagram. Timberlake ultimately canceled the last show of the U.S. leg of the tour in Ohio due to the flu in February.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Timberlake pleaded guilty to driving while impaired in New York’s Hamptons in 2024. As part of his plea deal, the singer gave a public safety announcement in September, urging drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

The 10-time Grammy winner ended the post thanking his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin, saying “nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way.”

About Lyme disease

Exactly how often Lyme disease strikes isn’t clear. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites insurance records suggesting 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease in the U.S. each year.

Black-legged ticks, also called deer ticks, carry Lyme-causing bacteria.

The infection initially causes fatigue, fever and joint pain. Often -- but not always -- the first sign is a red, round bull’s-eye rash.

Early antibiotic treatment is crucial, but it can be hard for people to tell if they were bitten by ticks, some as small as a pin. Untreated Lyme can cause severe arthritis and damage the heart and nervous system. Some people have lingering symptoms even after treatment.