Jordan's Connor Murnion wins Denver bull riding round

DENVER — Jordan's Connor Murnion turned heads Monday night at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo scoring 85 points aboard Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Little John to win Round 9 at the prestigious event.

Brady Reid Sims of Holt, Missouri, was second in the round with 84 points. Murnion is shooting for a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

Meantime, it’s a long way from Robertsdale, Alabama to Denver, Colorado, but Kyle Irwin thinks it will be worth the trip after his Monday run at at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo.

Irwin took the lead in the first round of steer wrestling with a 4.3-second run after making a 22-hour trip to get to the Denver Coliseum. The five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is hoping for a sixth this year. He would help that cause significantly with a win here in the Denver Coliseum.

The 4.1 may not hold through the first round of competition, but it could get him a check and if he has success again, he will be competing again on Saturday in the semi-finals. That is the goal of all Denver’s rodeo contestants. They each compete twice and their scores and times are added together. At the end of the 16th performance 24 of them will move on in each event.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi from Lampasas, Texas, knows exactly what it takes to win in this arena. The two-time world champion barrel racer has had success here nearly every year that she has entered since becoming a member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association in 2003.

Tonozzi has won the title in the Denver Coliseum four times and with a 15.15-second run today, could be among the potential champions advancing to the semifinals. She is currently tied for second place.

Contestants compete again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Ninth Performance --

Bareback Riding: 1, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 76.5 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Cracked Pepper. 2, Rocker Shane Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 75. 3, Tolman Moore, Las Cruces, N.M., 74.5. 4, Evan Kesler Betony, Tonalea, Ariz., 73.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 4.3 seconds. 2, Tyrel Miller, Waynwright, Alberta, 4.7. 3, Marc Joiner, Loranger, La., 4.8. 4, Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 5.8.

Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 6.4 seconds. 2, Britt and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 6.5. 3, Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif., 6.6. 4, Kyon and Clancey Kreutzer, Lake Creek, Texas, 6.8.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyo., 80 points on Lancaster and Jones Rodeo’s Total Equine’s Ruffy. 2, Allen Gobert, Browning, Mont., 78.5. 3, Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 74. 4, Cody Ballard, Tumut, Australia, 69.

Tie-Down Roping: 1, Zaine Mikita, Byers, Colo., and Tate Matthew Thomas, Sterling City, Texas, 9.1 seconds each. 3, Kalai Oberiga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 10.1. 4, Darnell Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 10.3.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Brittany Pozzi – Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 15.15. 2, Brittney Barnett, Stephenville, Texas, 15.16. 3, Sarah Rose Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 15.43. 4, Carley Cervi, Roggen, Colo., 15.70.

Bull Riding: (two rides) 1, Connor Murnion, Jordan, Mont., 85 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Little John. 2, Brady Reid Sims, Holt, Mo., 84.

