Investigation underway after man found dead near Kalispell

KALISPELL - An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the Sheriff’s Office responded to a coroner call at a property on Springcreek Drive in Kalispell at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a deceased adult man on property at Rebecca Farm.

The man has been identified as 52-year-old Brian Blacakmore of California.

Sheriff Henio says there is no further information on how the man died at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

His body has been taken to the Montana Crime Lab in Missoula for an investigation into the cause of death.