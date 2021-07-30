Info on man reported missing sought in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for information about a man who has not been heard from since last week.

Justin Clark was last seen at his home on July 22. Friends and family have been unable to locate or contact him since that time, a social media post states.

Anyone with information about Justin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Missoula Police Detective Erickson at (406) 552-6291.

If you see Justin please contact 911 so an officer can make contact with him and check on his well-being.

