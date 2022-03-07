Ike, Maldanado earn 1st-team league honors for Wyoming Cowboys

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Mountain West Conference media announced their all-conference teams on Monday with Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado earning first-team honors. The duo were the league's only teammates to appear on the first team.

Ike finished the season averaging 19.9 points per game for second in the conference and No. 21 in the nation. He added 9.6 rebounds per game for the season to rank second in the conference and No. 20 in the nation.

He recorded 13 doubles-doubles for the season to rank second in the conference and No. 19 in the nation. In conference play, Ike averaged a double-double with 20.3 points per game and 10.6 rebounds per night. He recorded 33 points against Boise State for his best in conference play and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds against San Jose State.

Maldonado finished the regular season averaging 18.7 points per game to rank fifth in the conference. He ranked second in the conference and ranks fifth in the nation with 6.4 assists per game. He also added 5.8 rebounds per night.

He recorded six double-doubles on the season and recorded one triple double becoming just the third Cowboy in school history to do so. He ranks No. 15 in the nation with 154 made free throws this season, a number that led the conference with Ike coming in second with 151.

Maldonado recorded a career-high 35 points in an overtime win against Colorado State. He recorded a career-high 12 assists against San Jose State and is Wyoming’s single season leader in helpers with 192.

2021-22 All-Mountain West Team - Media selections

• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM •

F David Roddy, Jr., Colorado State (161 points)

C Orlando Robinson, Jr., Fresno State (132)

G Bryce Hamilton, Sr., UNLV (131)

F Graham Ike, So., Wyoming (131)

G Hunter Maldonado, Sr., Wyoming (128)

• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM •

G Matt Bradley, Sr., San Diego State (119)

F Abu Kigab, Sr., Boise State (104)

F Justin Bean, Sr., Utah State (83)

G Marcus Shaver, Sr., Boise State (77)

G Isaiah Stevens, Jr., Colorado State (69)

• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM •

G Grant Sherfield, Jr., Nevada (65)

G Jamal Mashburn Jr., So., New Mexico (37)

F Nathan Mensah, Sr., San Diego State (22)

G Jaelen House, Jr., New Mexico (21)

G Desmond Cambridge, Sr., Nevada (12)

• ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION •

A.J. Walker, Air Force (9); Brandon Horvath, Utah State (8); Emmanuel Akot, Boise State (6); Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (2); Omari Moore, San Jose State (2); Anthony Holland, Fresno State (1).

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: David Roddy, Colorado State (8)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Leon Rice, Boise State (8)

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nathan Mensah, San Diego State (9)

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Matt Bradley, San Diego State (11)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Tyson Degenhart, Boise State (11)

6TH MAN OF THE YEAR: Donovan Williams, UNLV (6)