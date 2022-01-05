I-90 vehicle crashes reported near Drummond

DRUMMOND — Emergency responders are dealing with multiple crashes, west of Drummond on I-90 Wednesday.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson reports a vehicle went into the Clark Fork River near mile marker 144.

Two adults and two children were brought to safety by good Samaritans prior to emergency responders' arrival.

Dunkerson reports road conditions are extremely icy.

Motorists are encouraged to travel only if absolutely necessary buckle up, and be prepared for winter conditions.

