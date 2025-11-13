Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Montana Grizzlies game versus Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 15

Scripps Sports
Montana at Portland State
The Montana Grizzlies play their final road game of the regular season when they visit Portland State on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The second-ranked Griz (10-0 overall, 6-0 Big Sky) and Vikings (1-9, 1-5) are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain Time from Providence Park in downtown Portland, Ore. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on The Spot – MTN across Montana.

The Spot – MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN

LOCATIONOVER THE AIRDIRECTVSPECTRUM
Billings2.2511
Bozeman7.21411
Butte4.21411
Great Falls3.2412
Helena12.2N/A11
Missoula8.2918

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

Coverage begins with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 2:30 p.m. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately follows the conclusion of the game.

The Montana-vs.-Portland State game will also stream live on ESPN+.

Montana State's game versus UC Davis will air at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

