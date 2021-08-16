5 Ways To Cook Eggs On The Grill

Grilling meals outdoors always seems to make everything taste better. And while chicken, burgers and hot dogs are old standbys when you light the grill, there are so many creative and delicious alternatives out there to try grilling.

Take eggs, for example. They are one of the most versatile foods out there, yet we typically limit them by preparing them in the same ways: fried, scrambled, hard-boiled, poached, etc.

It might be hard to imagine cooking eggs on a barbecue grill, but you can! There are multiple ways to prepare easy and delicious meals on the grill using eggs as the star ingredient. For vegetarians, they’re a nice protein alternative to the ubiquitous veggie burger at summer barbecues, but the right recipe will be the perfect addition to a carnivorous menu, too.

Ready to light it up and add some new favorites to your cookout menu? Our first two recipes come from Braswell Family Farms, but we found three other eggs-on-the-grill recipes during our search that we just had to share.

Scrambled Egg Muffins On The Grill

Ingredients

Eggs (one for each muffin)

Milk (or milk substitute)

Ham (optional)

Cheddar cheese (optional)

Hot sauce (optional)

Salt and pepper

Directions

Preheat grill to medium. Grease muffin pan. Crack desired amount of eggs into a bowl with a splash of milk and scramble. Pour egg mixture into muffin tin and add in desired toppings. Try ham squares, cheddar cheese and/or hot sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Carefully place the entire muffin pan on the grill and cook for 6-8 minutes. Check periodically and use a fork or butter knife to remove egg muffins from the muffin pan when muffins are solid.

Braswell Family Farms

Eggs In A (Veggie Hole)

Ingredients

Large bell peppers (one per person)

Eggs

Swiss cheese slices, 1 per pepper. Substitute other cheeses, if preferred.

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat your grill to low Slice bell peppers in half lengthwise and core the interior. Insert a slice of Swiss cheese into the bottom of each bell pepper. Crack an egg into each pepper. Season with salt and pepper. Set stuffed peppers directly on the grill top and close the lid. Cook to desired doneness, about 20 minutes. Remove peppers from the grill. Enjoy!

Braswell Family Farms

Pong Ang (Cambodian Grilled Eggs)

These skewered scrambled eggs look like some sort of culinary magic trick. How does the egg get scrambled inside the shell and go on a skewer like a kebob? It’s all about having a delicate hand as you puncture the egg, add the seasoning and mix it up without breaking it.

We found a few different recipes for this delicacy, including one from BarbeQuick and a more detailed step-by-step guide from Global Table Adventure. Both call for fish sauce, brown sugar and pepper. You’ll also need a needle to poke a small hole in the eggs, a small funnel to refill them and a whole lot of patience. But once they’re off the grill, you’ll be a culinary hero to all who enjoy them.

Adobe

Simple Grilled Eggs

Emily Farris of Bon Appétit doesn’t share anything fancy in her post about grilling eggs. She even confesses how her husband sort of stumbled on the idea when their chickens were laying eggs in overtime one summer. If you’re looking for simplicity at its best, then you’ll love how these eggs are grilled. The result, according to Farris, is a delicate egg white with “semi-soft” yolks. The recipe takes only 10 minutes to prepare.

Adobe

Beer Can Breakfast Burgers

This recipe sounds better with every word! It comes from the genius grilling mind of Steven Raichlen. He combines pork sausage, bacon, eggs, cheese and either soda or beer (including using the can to cook it) to create a mouthwatering sandwich. He shared this recipe on Twitter, and now we can’t wait to try it.

Guess what I'm having for breakfast tomorrow? How about YOU? https://t.co/5QgSBpvRVB — Steven Raichlen (@sraichlen) June 4, 2021

Which of these grilled egg recipes will you try at your next barbecue?

