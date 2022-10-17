Shooting at Billings Clinic ER: Person in custody after exchanging gunfire with BPD officers

BILLINGS — Billings Police say a person was shot, by police, and taken into custody after shooting at officers responding to a disturbance at the Billings Clinic Emergency Room.

BPD Sgt. Harley Cagle says the incident happened Sunday evening around 5:15 p.m. as officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun at the ER.

Police say when they arrived, the person fired one round at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the the suspect, and took that person into custody.

Billings Clinic and BPD say no hospital staff or police were injured and no active threat remained after the suspect was subdued by police.

The incident remains under investigation and more information is expected to be made available soon.

