Semi-truck driver suspected of hitting, killing Utah police officer arrested after manhunt

A semi-truck driver suspected of hitting and killing a Utah police officer on Interstate 15 early Sunday morning has been apprehended after fleeing over 150 miles away.

Officials said a call was received by the Utah Highway Patrol at around 6 a.m. of someone standing on the back of a semi-truck in Santaquin, Utah — about 65 miles south of Salt Lake City. A Santaquin police officer and UHP trooper located the truck 30 minutes later and performed a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the suspect, identified as Michael Jayne, fled the scene in the truck and headed northbound before turning around and driving the wrong way. The truck hit the Santaquin officer, his car and the trooper's vehicle.

The police officer was declared dead at the scene after being struck, while Jayne fled the area on foot.

The name of the officer has not yet been released.

A "Blue Alert" was issued for Jayne, 42, who was believed to have stolen a Ford F150, and possibly other vehicles. "Blue Alerts" are issued whenever a law enforcement officer is injured or killed.

Jayne was later taken into custody outside of Vernal, Utah.

Photo below of Mike Jayne was shared by police officials:

Utah Highway Patrol closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-15 as officers investigated the crash. It has since been opened in both directions.

Dozens of police officers on motorcycles and in patrol vehicles escorted the body of the fallen officer on I-15 from the scene of the incident to the state medical examiner's office.

Rob Geertsen Police officers and firefighters salute as a procession carrying a fallen officer makes its way down I-15 in Draper.

In a social media post, Gov. Spencer Cox expressed his condolences for the officer.

"Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning," he said. "Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve."

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City.