Scheels opens new store in Missoula with grand opening event

MISSOULA — The parking lot was full and the line of people stretched around the building Saturday at the much anticipated grand opening of Scheels, a sporting goods store, was underway today in Southgate Mall.

The newly renovated building was once home to JCPenney. The Missoula Scheels is the third of the sporting goods stores to operate in Montana.

Scheels officials said they have hired close to 200 people to work at the Southgate Mall location and are still in the process of hiring more employees.

After a series of events starting at 7 a.m. with a parking lot celebration and a ribbon cutting ceremony, the doors opened at 9 a.m. for customers to start shopping.