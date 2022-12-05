On the scene: Witnesses say at least one person shot at the Treasure Cove Casino

BILLINGS — 10:15 p.m. UPDATE—Billings Police Sgt. Benjamin Beck says the call of a shooting/robbery came in at 8:43 p.m. Sunday that two people had been shot at the Treasure Cove Casino, an employee and customer, both with non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Beck says a suspect entered the casino, brandished a gun at the employee, shot the employee, and also shot a customer while running out of the casino.

Officers are working on suspect information now.

Billings police and emergency services responded to reports of an alleged shooting Sunday evening at the Treasure Cove Casino on s. 32nd st.

MTN talked to several witnesses present at the Treasure Cove Casino who say an employee was shot during an armed robbery.

Billings police on scene could not confirm details of the incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as soon as it is made available.

This article has corrected the name of the casino to Treasure Cove Casino.

