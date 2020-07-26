Car crash near Bigfork leaves 1 dead

Montana Highway Patrol responded to an accident near Bigfork Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

MHP reports that a 51-year-old male was driving northbound on Crane Mountain Road when he missed a curve.

The driver over-corrected his vehicle multiple times, finally driving off the side of the road, and hitting a tree head on.

MHP responded to the scene around 4:35 p.m.

The driver, a Bigfork resident, was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and alcohol were also suspected factors in the crash.

