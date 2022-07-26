Billings roofers busy assessing damage after Sunday hail storm

BILLINGS — Roof shingles and thunderstorms go together about as well as oil and water.

After Sunday's hail storm Mequel Baril, owner of MJB Traders Inc., put out a call to homeowners offering assessments of any roof and home damage.

"There was quite a bit of hail damage, but it seemed to be a lot of soft metal like gutters, vents, furnace caps and so the soft metals are showing dings, but not a lot of dents," Baril said.

Baril says the hail storm was not as damaging as some had initially feared and had a different impacts on roofs than the storms with much larger hail storms.

"It was almost like a sand blasting, for lack of a better term, so it just blasted shingles for quite a while because the storm lasted quite a while."

Across town, Mitch Donahue of Donahue Roofing was fielding similar calls.

"What we're finding is about 50% of them have damage, and 50% don't," Donahue said.

Donahue and Baril recommend getting your home inspected before you call your insurance company and if there isn't significant damage—hold off on a claim.

"Give us a call, call your roofer and we'll come and look at it. It will probably save a lot of people a headache," Donahue said.