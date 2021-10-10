SCOREBOARD: High school volleyball - Oct. 9

Below are the results of high school volleyball matches played on Saturday Oct. 9.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Billings West def. Bozeman 3-1

Bozeman Gallatin def. Billings Senior 3-1

Fairfield def. Great Falls Central 25-22, 25-18, 18-25. 25-21

Glasgow def. Harlem 25-14, 25-14, 25-27, 25-19

Grass Range def. Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Helena def. Missoula Hellgate 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Huntley Project def. Red Lodge 25-7, 25-13, 25-23

Kalispell Glacier def. Butte 3-2

Manhattan Christian def. Choteau 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Miles City def. Lewistown 20-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 15-9

Missoula Sentinel def. Kalispell Flathead 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18

Shepherd def. Joliet 25-20, 16-25, 27-25, 28-26, 15-13

Thompson Falls def. Eureka 27-25, 25-13, 25-17