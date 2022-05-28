Photos: 2022 State A softball championship Saturday

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Photos from the final day of the State A softball tournament on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Hamilton. Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next