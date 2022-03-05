Watch

Actions

Boys Eastern AA: Senior, Skyview punch tickets to divisional championship

Billings Senior's Reagan Walker celebrates after hitting one of his seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 23:08:04-05

BELGRADE — Day two of the boys divisionals for Eastern AA tipped off late Friday afternoon with Billings Senior and Billings Skyview punching their ticket to Saturday's championship.

#4 Billings Senior 62, #8 Belgrade 40

If Billings Senior's Reagan Walker didn't have the green light to shoot before Friday's game against Belgrade, he has it now.

The 6-foot-4 senior hit seven 3-pointers in the first half on 10 attempts and finished with a game-high 21 points to help the Broncs roll past Belgrade, 62-40.

Senior's Cactus Runsabove was the Broncs' second-leading scorer with 15-points and six rebounds. Belgrade's Ta'Veus Randle led the Panthers with 18 points and four rebounds.

The Broncs will play their crosstown rival #2 Skyview in the Eastern AA Divisional Championship on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Belgrade will play in Friday's Loser Out game over at Gallatin High School against the #3 Raptors at 9:30 a.m.

#2 Billings Skyview 63, #6 Billings West 59

Down by as much as eight in overtime, Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders hit a clutch three-pointer to send Friday's game into double overtime where the Falcons held on to win by four, 63-59.

Sanders led all scorers with 27 points. Skyview's Lane Love finished with 13 points and was one rebound short of recording a double-double. His teammate Anthony Schacht finished with 12 points.

West had four scorers finish in double digits: Cooper Tyson (14), Sam Phillips (12), Billy Carlson (12), and Gabe Hatler (11).

Skyview advances to Friday's Eastern AA Divisional Championship and will play crosstown foe #4 Billings Senior at 6:30 p.m.

With the tournament being double elimination, West will move to the loser's bracket and faces Bozeman on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. for a chance to advance to the consolation game.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader