Here are 5 college degrees that pay the highest median salaries

College has never been more expensive, and astronomical tuition costs only continue to climb. Now it is estimated that the average parent would have to save for 75 years in order to send just one kid to a desirable college in America.

As a result, choosing a major can definitely be stressful. Not only are you choosing what you want to do for the rest of your life, but you also want to make sure that you are investing in an education that will lead to prosperity and financial peace.

With that in mind, Bankrate compiled a list of the top 20 highest-earning college degrees. Below, we’ve laid out the best of the best: here are five college degrees that will lead to the highest salaries down the road.

1. Electrical Engineering

Electrical engineers are responsible for developing, testing and maintaining electrical equipment, such as the electrical components of navigation and communication systems on cars and planes, as well as systems that are found on smartphones like digital health apps. With the popularity of these devices growing, the field has wonderful potential for growth. On average, people with an electrical engineering degree can expect to make about $110,000.

2. Computer Engineering

From writing software to building computers, computer engineers are always in high demand. The average graduate with a computer engineering degree can expect to make a median salary of $104,000. Larry Page, the co-founder of Google, has a computer engineering degree from the University of Michigan, so as you can see, this can certainly be a lucrative major!

3. Pharmaceutical Sciences And Administration

A pharmacy major can take you many places. After their initial studies, a person with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in pharmacy sciences might decide to continue their education and go on to earn a doctorate of pharmacy, or they might get a master’s in pharmacy administration.

However, you can also do a lot with just a B.S: you can get a job testing and researching products in the cosmetic industry or a job working with government organizations like the Food and Drug Administration. People with this degree can expect to make around $100,000 a year.

4. Chemical Engineering

Over 50% of the domestic products that we buy on a daily basis wouldn’t exist without chemical engineers. From toys to clothes and shoes to gas, chemical engineers help to develop, test and maintain the elements that are used to make these products. They often work in fields like the petrochemical industry or in the sanitation, recycling or pharmaceutical industries. It’s a notoriously difficult degree to earn, but it can lead to a median salary of $100,000.

5. Computer Science

A computer science degree will secure you a 6-figure salary. The average salary for a person with a computer science degree is $100,000. There is a wide variety of jobs that are available to computer scientists from IT consulting to graphic design to game design.

Happy studying!

