Parents' unlocked, loaded firearms common in youth suicide cases, study finds

In a new study to be presented this week, most children and teens who died by firearm suicide used a gun owned by a parent.

The study was conducted by Dr. Sofia Chaudhary of Emory University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from nine states from 2018 to 2021. She analyzed 1,021 youth firearm suicides involving people ages 10 to 24.

She found that guns used by 10- to 17-year-olds were 10 times more likely to belong to a parent than guns used by 20- to 24-year-olds. Among young adults ages 18 to 24, 69% used their own firearm to die by suicide, while 14% used a parent’s firearm.

Of the firearms that came from a parent, 67% were stored unlocked and 78% were loaded. Only 9% were considered both locked and unloaded.

Chaudhary is scheduled to present her findings at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference on Saturday.

"As a pediatric emergency medicine physician, I see far too many youth who have attempted suicide in my practice,” said Chaudhary, also an assistant professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at Emory University School of Medicine, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. "I plan to use this information to counsel parents and youth about the importance of secure firearm storage as a means to prevent youth suicide."

According to CDC statistics, people ages 10 to 24 account for 15% of all suicides in the U.S. From 2018 to 2021, suicide was the second-leading cause of death among those ages 10 to 24.

The CDC also noted that self-harm was more prevalent among those ages 10 to 24 than older Americans. In 2021, 9% of high school students reported attempting suicide during the previous 12 months.

The CDC said this was particularly true for lesbian, gay or bisexual students. Over one in four high school students identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual reported attempting suicide in the prior 12 months, as of 2021.

If you or someone you know needs help, call, text, or chat 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Prevention Lifeline.