Global warming is driving up Americans' sugar intake, study finds

A new study shows rising global temperatures are sharpening Americans' sweet tooth.

An international team of researchers analyzed weather conditions and consumer spending habits, and found that as temperatures rise, Americans increase their consumption of both sugary drinks and cold desserts such as ice cream.

The team compared wind, humidity and precipitation records across a 15-year history for 40,000 to 60,000 American households.

They used the American Heart Association's daily sugar recommendations, which are 36 grams for men and 25 grams for women, as a baseline for comparison.

And they collected information on consumer spending habits and nutritional information of the food items bought.

Together, the variables showed a correlation: As temperatures rose from 54 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit, sugar consumption also rose — though the correlation lessened as temperatures climbed above 86 degrees.

The effect was most pronounced among populations with relatively lower incomes and education levels, and among White people. Men consumed more sugary drinks, and people who worked outside were more likely to up their sugar intake compared to those who worked indoors.

The researchers forecast that sugar intake is likely to continue to rise as global temperatures climb.

“People tend to take in more sweetened beverages as the temperature is getting higher and higher,” said co-author Duo Chan. “Obviously under a warming climate that would cause you to drink more or take in more sugar. And that is going to be a severe problem when it comes to health.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.